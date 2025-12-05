Rupee likely to inch up ahead of RBI decision after recovery tempers bearish run

By Nimesh Vora
MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly firmer on Friday ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision, supported by a brief recovery in the prior session that helped cool the recent bearish run.
The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 89.86-89.88 range versus the U.S. dollar, after settling at 89.9750 on Thursday.
The rupee had slid to an all-time low of 90.42 on Thursday before staging a recovery, helped by what one banker said was "natural" dollar selling.
The banker said that the quick run higher on dollar/rupee to near 90.50 "likely convinced a section of exporters and probably a few speculative accounts that this was a good level to sell into."
"In hindsight, a correction was clearly due," he added. "The question now is how long and to what extent this correction will run."
Before Thursday's recovery, the currency had declined more than 1% and was on a six-day losing streak, amplifying concerns about the underlying demand-supply imbalance in dollars.
The primary focus now shifts to the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision in a couple of hours, followed by a press conference, where the RBI chief is expected to be asked questions on the rupee's recent decline.
The overnight index swap market is pricing in virtually no chance of a rate cut. At the same time, economists are more divided on the outcome, with opinions split between a status quo move and a 25-basis-point reduction.
The RBI is likely to take a pause on interest rate cuts, despite the low inflation and robust GDP at this point, MUFG Bank said in a note.
The bank thinks the RBI may unveil steps to attract capital inflows, including from Non-Resident Indians, and says comments from the central bank chief on the rupee and forex outlook will be closely watched.
KEY INDICATORS:
** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 90.05; onshore one-month forward premium at 18.75 paisa
** Dollar index down at 98.99
** Brent crude futures down 0.2% at $63.2 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.0904%
** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $526.5 million worth of Indian shares on December 4
** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $32.2 million worth of Indian bonds on December 4
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
