Rupee opens 14 paise higher at 95.55 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 14 paise stronger at 95.55 against the US dollar on Friday, 29 May, supported by reports that the United States and Iran have agreed to extend the ongoing ceasefire. However, traders remained cautious, as previous claims of breakthroughs in negotiations have repeatedly failed to translate into concrete resolutions.
According to a Reuters report, dollar outflows linked to global equity index adjustments are expected to remain a pressure point for the domestic currency during the session.
At the same time, crude oil prices decreased amid optimism regarding US-Iran negotiations. Brent crude futures set for July delivery, which expire on Friday, dropped by 1.1% to $92.6 per barrel, while the more actively traded August contract fell by 1% to $91.7 per barrel.
Nonetheless, remarks from US Vice President JD Vance suggesting that both countries were “close” to reaching an agreement but “not there yet” helped to limit the drop in oil prices. The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed that a deal was imminent, though Iran has frequently downplayed or contested those claims.
(more to come)
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