Rupee opens 5 paise lower at 83.00 against the US dollar1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The 10-year US yield on Wednesday closed at the highest level since 2008, lifting the dollar index to a two-month high of 103.59, amid rising bets that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower against the US dollar on Thursday following weakness in Asian peers weighed down by a rise in US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.00 a dollar as compared to Monday’s close of 82.95.
