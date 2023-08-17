comScore
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower against the US dollar on Thursday following weakness in Asian peers weighed down by a rise in US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.00 a dollar as compared to Monday’s close of 82.95.

The 10-year US yield on Wednesday closed at the highest level since 2008, lifting the dollar index to a two-month high of 103.59, amid rising bets that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer.

Asian currencies extended losses, with the offshore yuan hitting a fresh nine-month low of 7.3470 per dollar. The yen bottomed out at 146.565 per dollar, its lowest level since November, Reuters reported.

The euro fell 0.07% to $1.08695, while sterling dipped 0.1% to $1.27195.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve July policy meeting showed that the central bank has likely not finished raising interest rates. 

India’s forex and money markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Dollar is gaining strength as fresh economic data from US signaled resilience in the economy," ICICI Direct said in a note.

“Additionally, US treasury yields surged as Fed meeting minutes showed officials were divided over need for more rate hikes, though most policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation," the brokerage firm added.

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to rise further till 83.40 level as long as it stays above 83.00 level.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded higher. Brent crude futures gained 0.12%, at $83.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 0.03% to $79.40.

On the domestic front, the Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the pre-opening session.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth 722.76 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 2,406.19 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
