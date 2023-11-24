Rupee opens flat at 83.34 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 103.22. US Treasury yields rose in Asia with the 10-year yield inching up to 4.45% and the 2-year ticking higher to 4.93%.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 83.34 against the US dollar on Friday amid lack of fresh triggers and a muted trend in global markets. While a drop in crude oil pieces supported the rupee, persistent dollar demand by local importers weighed on sentiment.
