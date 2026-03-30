Rupee's worst performance since 2013 taper tantrum: how worrying is the decline?

To be sure, the depreciation in March is still steep – over 4% before the impact of RBI’s curbs reduced it to 2.7% – but not unexpected in the context of the war. The pre-war trend reflects a more structural adjustment. Overall, the depreciation in FY26 can be seen both as a correction in past overvaluation as well as the impact of the war. Radhika Piplani, chief economist at Motilal Oswal, noted that the currency was held in a “very tight 80-84 range” for nearly four years, effectively delaying a necessary adjustment.