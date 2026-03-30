The Indian rupee has had its worst year since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put curbs on large dollar-bet positions by banks. The move yielded quick results: the rupee opened 128 basis points higher at 93.57 per US dollar on Monday compared to an all-time low of 94.85 on Friday.
Rupee's worst performance since 2013 taper tantrum: how worrying is the decline?
SummaryThe rupee faces its worst decline since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ as the RBI shifts from aggressive defense to calibrated depreciation. While emergency curbs offer temporary relief, structural issues and energy shocks continue to challenge India’s $700 billion war chest.
The Indian rupee has had its worst year since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put curbs on large dollar-bet positions by banks. The move yielded quick results: the rupee opened 128 basis points higher at 93.57 per US dollar on Monday compared to an all-time low of 94.85 on Friday.
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