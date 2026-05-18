Strong Q4 rural recovery runs into rising cost and monsoon risks

Rural-linked companies reported their strongest volume-led recovery in years in the March quarter (Q4FY26), driven by low inflation, healthy farm incomes and rising non-farm employment from infrastructure spending. Aggressive government welfare spending further boosted rural consumption across staples and discretionary categories.
But experts warn the recovery may already be approaching its first major stress test. Rising crude oil prices, the risk of fuel price hikes, and fears of an El Niño-led weak monsoon are beginning to cloud the outlook for rural consumption in the first half of FY27, just as companies reported a meaningful rebound in volumes.
Emerging macro risks already surfaced in Q4 earnings, with companies reporting sharp increases in metal, packaging and logistics costs, despite the cushion of low-cost inventories they built before the US-Iran war triggered a spike in crude oil prices in March.