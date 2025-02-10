S. Naren has an advice for investors: protect gains made over past five years
SummaryCIO of ICICI Pru AMC advocates investment in large-cap and hybrid funds, and advises investors to stay away from mid- and small-cap stocks due to their high valuations.
In an uncertain financial landscape marred by slow earnings growth at home and global tariff tantrums, the best equity strategy for the householder is to not allocate just to equities, but to also channel savings into debt, global stocks, realty, gold and silver, according to the investment head of the country's second-largest fund house.