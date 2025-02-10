Currently, mid- and small-cap stocks are highly overvalued, while large-caps are relatively more reasonable. FIIs have sold over ₹1 trillion of large-caps in the last few months, creating this valuation disparity. Small- and mid-caps have rarely been as expensive as they are today, except perhaps in 2007. Given the current risks, we recommend a diversified asset allocation strategy that includes equities, debt, real estate, global stocks, and gold/silver. The best equity strategy today is not to put all your money into equities, especially mid- and small-cap stocks. SME IPOs and unlisted stocks are even more risky.