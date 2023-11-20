Sahara case: Govt seeks moving unclaimed funds worth over ₹25,000 crore to Consolidated Fund of India, says report
Subrata Roy, founder of the Sahara Group, has passed away at the age of 75. The government is considering transferring unclaimed funds from the Sahara-Sebi Refund Account to the Consolidated Fund of India, according to news report.
It has been reported that the government is investigating the legality of moving the unclaimed money from the Sahara-Sebi Refund Account to the Consolidated Fund of India. It is anticipated to include a clause for investors who later make their claims. According to a news report by Business Today, this decision was made following the death of Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy last week.
