Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO share allotment finalised on May 6. Check allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Refund process to start for unassigned applicants. Listing on BSE SME on May 8. Sai Swami Metals IPO GMP at +53 today
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment status: Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sai Swami Metals IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started