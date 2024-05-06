Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment status: Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sai Swami Metals IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

To find out if and how many shares they have been assigned, investors might utilise the basis of allotment. The number of shares granted will also be displayed in the IPO allocation status. For those who applied but weren't given shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares that have been allotted to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Tuesday, May 7. The refund process will begin on Tuesday as soon as the allocation is finalised today.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, May 8 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO, you can do a Sai Swami Metals IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Enter your login information directly Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3

Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Select "Search."

You may view your Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO GMP today

Sai Swami Metals IPO GMP today is +53. This indicates Sai Swami Metals and Alloys share price were trading at a premium of ₹53 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that Sai Swami Metals & Alloys shares will list at a price of ₹113 a share, which is 88.33% more than the IPO price of ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO Subscription Status

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO was subscribed 543.72 times, on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 529.01 times, and NII portion was booked 533.83 times.

The company has received bids for 1,28,97,14,000 shares against 23,72,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On the first day, the issue was booked 22.90 times and on the second day the IPO was subscribed 120.92 times.

