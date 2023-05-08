Sales deluge may mark the end of India's best bond rally2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:10 AM IST
India’s 10-year yield dropped below 7% on Thursday, the first time since April 2022 due to falling crude prices and the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate pause.
A rally in India’s sovereign bonds may end soon, as traders shift their focus to upcoming heavy debt issuances from the positive impact of the central bank pausing its rate hikes.
