Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Samco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹601.47 crore. Under the guidance of Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of Indian & foreign equity instruments across market capitalisation. This detailed review of Samco Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Samco Flexi Cap Fund returned -7.86%, showing a negative delta of -5.03% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.94% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -10.19% -6.92% -3.27% 1 Year -4.72% 8.64% -13.36% 3 Years 0.00% 36.89% -36.89% 5 Years 0.00% 114.17% -114.17%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Investment Services 19.2% Biotechnology & Drugs 13.86% Personal & Household Prods. 11.3% Aerospace & Defense 10.02% Chemical Manufacturing 8.91% Software & Programming 7.62% Healthcare Facilities 5.85% Recreational Products 5.21% Tobacco 3.9% Construction Services 3.81% Misc. Capital Goods 3.48% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.42% Auto & Truck Parts 2.75%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.29% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Persistent Systems 2.67% 30000 16.12 Tech Mahindra 1.86% 70000 11.27

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Dr. Lal Pathlabs 136000.0 113500.0 35.34 Central Depository Service India 140000.0 100000.0 15.46

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: