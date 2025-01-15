Samco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Samco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹601.47 crore. Under the guidance of Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of Indian & foreign equity instruments across market capitalisation. This detailed review of Samco Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Samco Flexi Cap Fund returned -7.86%, showing a negative delta of -5.03% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.94% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.49%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-10.19%
|-6.92%
|-3.27%
|1 Year
|-4.72%
|8.64%
|-13.36%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|36.89%
|-36.89%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|114.17%
|-114.17%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|7.56%
|Emami
|6.71%
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|5.85%
|Nippon Life
|5.68%
|Bharat Electronics
|5.53%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Investment Services
|19.2%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|13.86%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|11.3%
|Aerospace & Defense
|10.02%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|8.91%
|Software & Programming
|7.62%
|Healthcare Facilities
|5.85%
|Recreational Products
|5.21%
|Tobacco
|3.9%
|Construction Services
|3.81%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.48%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.42%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|2.75%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.29% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Persistent Systems
|2.67%
|30000
|16.12
|Tech Mahindra
|1.86%
|70000
|11.27
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|136000.0
|113500.0
|35.34
|Central Depository Service India
|140000.0
|100000.0
|15.46
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|523316.0
|486816.0
|45.63
|Emami
|598953.0
|576453.0
|40.55
|Nippon Life
|509500.0
|484500.0
|34.32
|Bharat Electronics
|1227518.0
|1171518.0
|33.38
|Divis Laboratories
|49800.0
|47800.0
|28.16
|Colgate Palmolive India
|97000.0
|90300.0
|27.66
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|67730.0
|63930.0
|27.15
|Solar Industries India
|24700.0
|23050.0
|23.59
|Godfrey Phillips India
|38020.0
|35520.0
|23.54
|Swan Energy
|500000.0
|460000.0
|23.00
|Voltas
|136000.0
|127500.0
|21.04
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|161484.0
|148684.0
|20.68
|360 One Wam
|205000.0
|188500.0
|20.56
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|65500.0
|62400.0
|19.13
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|155000.0
|142000.0
|18.66
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|18400.0
|17100.0
|18.62
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|70051.0
|65551.0
|17.78
|Bajaj Auto
|18380.0
|17680.0
|17.40
|Cummins India
|49500.0
|47500.0
|16.63
|Hero Motocorp
|30500.0
|28150.0
|14.05
|Coromandel International
|88158.0
|81158.0
|13.55
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.