Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Samco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Samco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Samco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Samco Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Samco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Samco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 601.47 crore. Under the guidance of Nirali Bhansali,Dhawal Dhanani,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of Indian & foreign equity instruments across market capitalisation. This detailed review of Samco Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Samco Flexi Cap Fund returned -7.86%, showing a negative delta of -5.03% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.94% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -10.19% -6.92% -3.27%
1 Year -4.72% 8.64% -13.36%
3 Years 0.00% 36.89% -36.89%
5 Years 0.00% 114.17% -114.17%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Motilal Oswal Financial Services7.56%
Emami6.71%
Dr. Lal Pathlabs5.85%
Nippon Life5.68%
Bharat Electronics5.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Investment Services19.2%
Biotechnology & Drugs13.86%
Personal & Household Prods.11.3%
Aerospace & Defense10.02%
Chemical Manufacturing8.91%
Software & Programming7.62%
Healthcare Facilities5.85%
Recreational Products5.21%
Tobacco3.9%
Construction Services3.81%
Misc. Capital Goods3.48%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.42%
Auto & Truck Parts2.75%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.05, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.29% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Persistent Systems2.67%3000016.12
Tech Mahindra1.86%7000011.27

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Dr. Lal Pathlabs136000.0113500.035.34
Central Depository Service India140000.0100000.015.46

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services523316.0486816.045.63
Emami598953.0576453.040.55
Nippon Life509500.0484500.034.32
Bharat Electronics1227518.01171518.033.38
Divis Laboratories49800.047800.028.16
Colgate Palmolive India97000.090300.027.66
Hindustan Aeronautics67730.063930.027.15
Solar Industries India24700.023050.023.59
Godfrey Phillips India38020.035520.023.54
Swan Energy500000.0460000.023.00
Voltas136000.0127500.021.04
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility161484.0148684.020.68
360 One Wam205000.0188500.020.56
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals65500.062400.019.13
Suven Pharmaceuticals155000.0142000.018.66
Oracle Financial Services Softwa18400.017100.018.62
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals70051.065551.017.78
Bajaj Auto18380.017680.017.40
Cummins India49500.047500.016.63
Hero Motocorp30500.028150.014.05
Coromandel International88158.081158.013.55

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.