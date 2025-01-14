Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Samco Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹354.14 crore. Under the guidance of Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, midcap and small cap companies. This detailed review of Samco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Samco Multi Cap Fund returned -4.50%, showing a negative delta of -0.85% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|0.00%
|-7.26%
|7.26%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|8.25%
|-8.25%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|36.84%
|-36.84%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|113.64%
|-113.64%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Godawari Power And Ispat
|1.16%
|Saregama India
|1.14%
|Engineers India
|1.12%
|Apar Industries
|1.12%
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1.12%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.21%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|4.49%
|Metal Mining
|4.08%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.16%
|Construction Services
|2.93%
|Investment Services
|2.53%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|1.99%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.81%
|Software & Programming
|1.62%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.48%
|Printing & Publishing
|1.14%
|Recreational Products
|1.14%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|1.05%
|Computer Services
|1.04%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.86%
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.73%
|Food Processing
|0.73%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.72%
|Tobacco
|0.65%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.6%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.57%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|0.57%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.57%
|Tires
|0.56%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.55%
|Water Utilities
|0.18%
|Personal Services
|0.18%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|0.18%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.17%
|Electric Utilities
|0.17%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.17%
|Major Drugs
|0.17%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|0.17%
|Fish/Livestock
|0.17%
|Retail (Department & Discount)
|0.16%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.01%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Godawari Power And Ispat
|1.16%
|207800
|4.07
|Saregama India
|1.14%
|74100
|3.99
|Engineers India
|1.12%
|202500
|3.95
|Apar Industries
|1.12%
|3900
|3.93
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1.12%
|20000
|3.93
|Praj Industries
|1.11%
|52600
|3.89
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|1.11%
|29600
|3.89
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|1.10%
|27800
|3.87
|360 One Wam
|1.10%
|35400
|3.87
|Finolex Cables
|1.09%
|31300
|3.83
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1.09%
|40700
|3.82
|Ksb
|1.08%
|47300
|3.79
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|1.08%
|180800
|3.78
|Zensar Technologies
|1.07%
|53600
|3.78
|National Aluminium Company
|1.06%
|164500
|3.74
|Castrol India
|1.05%
|175600
|3.70
|Eclerx Services
|1.04%
|12600
|3.67
|PCBL
|1.02%
|86800
|3.57
|Godfrey Phillips India
|0.65%
|3468
|2.30
|Emami
|0.60%
|30100
|2.12
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|0.58%
|6600
|2.03
|Coromandel International
|0.57%
|12100
|2.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.57%
|6300
|2.02
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|0.57%
|7400
|2.01
|United Spirits
|0.57%
|13800
|2.00
|Hero Motocorp
|0.57%
|4000
|2.00
|TVS Motor Co
|0.57%
|8000
|2.00
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|0.57%
|64100
|2.00
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|0.57%
|7300
|2.00
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|0.56%
|10700
|1.98
|Vedanta
|0.56%
|42600
|1.98
|P I Industries
|0.56%
|4400
|1.98
|Bharat Electronics
|0.56%
|69200
|1.98
|Hindustan Zinc
|0.56%
|35600
|1.97
|NMDC
|0.56%
|88600
|1.97
|Atul
|0.56%
|2500
|1.97
|Schaeffler India
|0.56%
|5700
|1.96
|Balkrishna Industries
|0.56%
|6900
|1.96
|Siemens
|0.56%
|2800
|1.96
|Britannia Industries
|0.55%
|3400
|1.95
|Shriram Finance
|0.55%
|6200
|1.95
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|0.55%
|107400
|1.95
|Voltas
|0.55%
|11700
|1.93
|Trent
|0.55%
|2700
|1.93
|Mphasis
|0.54%
|6600
|1.91
|Bosch
|0.50%
|500
|1.76
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|0.29%
|2802
|1.04
|Grindwell Norton
|0.24%
|3874
|0.86
|Cummins India
|0.24%
|2426
|0.85
|Symphony
|0.18%
|4100
|0.64
|Pricol
|0.18%
|13100
|0.64
|Sudarshan Chemicals Industries
|0.18%
|6000
|0.63
|Orchid Pharma
|0.18%
|4300
|0.63
|Arvind
|0.18%
|16800
|0.63
|Iifl Capital Services
|0.18%
|16400
|0.63
|LT Foods
|0.18%
|16000
|0.63
|Sharda Motor Industries
|0.18%
|2800
|0.63
|Va Tech Wabag
|0.18%
|3500
|0.63
|Zen Technologies
|0.18%
|3300
|0.63
|Inox Green Energy Services
|0.18%
|35700
|0.63
|Marksans Pharma
|0.18%
|21400
|0.62
|Thomas Cook India
|0.18%
|31800
|0.62
|Puravankara
|0.18%
|14700
|0.62
|Ashoka Buildcon
|0.18%
|25700
|0.62
|Gravita India
|0.18%
|2900
|0.62
|Epigral
|0.17%
|2900
|0.62
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.17%
|3900
|0.62
|Arvind Fashions
|0.17%
|10800
|0.62
|Astra Microwave Products
|0.17%
|7700
|0.61
|Welspun Enterprises
|0.17%
|12200
|0.61
|Strides Pharma Science
|0.17%
|3900
|0.61
|Nava
|0.17%
|6300
|0.61
|ITD Cementation India
|0.17%
|10700
|0.61
|BHARAT BIJLEE
|0.17%
|1300
|0.61
|Heritage Foods
|0.17%
|11400
|0.61
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|0.17%
|44300
|0.60
|Shilpa Medicare
|0.17%
|7100
|0.60
|India Glycols
|0.17%
|5000
|0.60
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|0.17%
|54500
|0.60
|Kesoram Industries
|0.17%
|28200
|0.60
|Lux Industries
|0.17%
|3000
|0.59
|Neuland Laboratories
|0.17%
|400
|0.59
|Greenply Industries
|0.17%
|16800
|0.59
|Vesuvius India
|0.17%
|1100
|0.58
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.16%
|33700
|0.56
|Vmart Retail
|0.16%
|1300
|0.56
|KEI Industries
|0.04%
|310
|0.13
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|0.01%
|194
|0.04
|Kaveri Seed Company
|0.00%
|173
|0.02
|Gabriel India
|0.00%
|110
|0.01
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.