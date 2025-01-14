Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Samco Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹354.14 crore. Under the guidance of Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, midcap and small cap companies. This detailed review of Samco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Samco Multi Cap Fund returned -4.50%, showing a negative delta of -0.85% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% -7.26% 7.26% 1 Year 0.00% 8.25% -8.25% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 5.21% Chemical Manufacturing 4.49% Metal Mining 4.08% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.16% Construction Services 2.93% Investment Services 2.53% Misc. Capital Goods 1.99% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.81% Software & Programming 1.62% Auto & Truck Parts 1.48% Printing & Publishing 1.14% Recreational Products 1.14% Oil & Gas Operations 1.05% Computer Services 1.04% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.86% Aerospace & Defense 0.73% Food Processing 0.73% Retail (Apparel) 0.72% Tobacco 0.65% Personal & Household Prods. 0.6% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.57% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.57% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.57% Tires 0.56% Consumer Financial Services 0.55% Water Utilities 0.18% Personal Services 0.18% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.18% Apparel/Accessories 0.17% Electric Utilities 0.17% Construction - Raw Materials 0.17% Major Drugs 0.17% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.17% Fish/Livestock 0.17% Retail (Department & Discount) 0.16% Appliance & Tool 0.01%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: