Business News/ Markets / Samco Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Samco Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Samco Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Samco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Samco Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Samco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Samco Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 354.14 crore. Under the guidance of Dhawal Dhanani,Paras Matalia,Umeshkumar Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, midcap and small cap companies. This detailed review of Samco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Samco Multi Cap Fund returned -4.50%, showing a negative delta of -0.85% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.00% -7.26% 7.26%
1 Year 0.00% 8.25% -8.25%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Godawari Power And Ispat1.16%
Saregama India1.14%
Engineers India1.12%
Apar Industries1.12%
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1.12%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs5.21%
Chemical Manufacturing4.49%
Metal Mining4.08%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.16%
Construction Services2.93%
Investment Services2.53%
Misc. Capital Goods1.99%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.81%
Software & Programming1.62%
Auto & Truck Parts1.48%
Printing & Publishing1.14%
Recreational Products1.14%
Oil & Gas Operations1.05%
Computer Services1.04%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.86%
Aerospace & Defense0.73%
Food Processing0.73%
Retail (Apparel)0.72%
Tobacco0.65%
Personal & Household Prods.0.6%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.57%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.57%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.57%
Tires0.56%
Consumer Financial Services0.55%
Water Utilities0.18%
Personal Services0.18%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.18%
Apparel/Accessories0.17%
Electric Utilities0.17%
Construction - Raw Materials0.17%
Major Drugs0.17%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.17%
Fish/Livestock0.17%
Retail (Department & Discount)0.16%
Appliance & Tool0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Godawari Power And Ispat1.16%2078004.07
Saregama India1.14%741003.99
Engineers India1.12%2025003.95
Apar Industries1.12%39003.93
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1.12%200003.93
Praj Industries1.11%526003.89
Suven Pharmaceuticals1.11%296003.89
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility1.10%278003.87
360 One Wam1.10%354003.87
Finolex Cables1.09%313003.83
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1.09%407003.82
Ksb1.08%473003.79
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals1.08%1808003.78
Zensar Technologies1.07%536003.78
National Aluminium Company1.06%1645003.74
Castrol India1.05%1756003.70
Eclerx Services1.04%126003.67
PCBL1.02%868003.57
Godfrey Phillips India0.65%34682.30
Emami0.60%301002.12
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals0.58%66002.03
Coromandel International0.57%121002.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals0.57%63002.02
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals0.57%74002.01
United Spirits0.57%138002.00
Hero Motocorp0.57%40002.00
TVS Motor Co0.57%80002.00
Bharat Petroleum Corporation0.57%641002.00
Mahindra & Mahindra0.57%73002.00
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries0.56%107001.98
Vedanta0.56%426001.98
P I Industries0.56%44001.98
Bharat Electronics0.56%692001.98
Hindustan Zinc0.56%356001.97
NMDC0.56%886001.97
Atul0.56%25001.97
Schaeffler India0.56%57001.96
Balkrishna Industries0.56%69001.96
Siemens0.56%28001.96
Britannia Industries0.55%34001.95
Shriram Finance0.55%62001.95
Samvardhana Motherson International0.55%1074001.95
Voltas0.55%117001.93
Trent0.55%27001.93
Mphasis0.54%66001.91
Bosch0.50%5001.76
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes0.29%28021.04
Grindwell Norton0.24%38740.86
Cummins India0.24%24260.85
Symphony0.18%41000.64
Pricol0.18%131000.64
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries0.18%60000.63
Orchid Pharma0.18%43000.63
Arvind0.18%168000.63
Iifl Capital Services0.18%164000.63
LT Foods0.18%160000.63
Sharda Motor Industries0.18%28000.63
Va Tech Wabag0.18%35000.63
Zen Technologies0.18%33000.63
Inox Green Energy Services0.18%357000.63
Marksans Pharma0.18%214000.62
Thomas Cook India0.18%318000.62
Puravankara0.18%147000.62
Ashoka Buildcon0.18%257000.62
Gravita India0.18%29000.62
Epigral0.17%29000.62
Dhanuka Agritech0.17%39000.62
Arvind Fashions0.17%108000.62
Astra Microwave Products0.17%77000.61
Welspun Enterprises0.17%122000.61
Strides Pharma Science0.17%39000.61
Nava0.17%63000.61
ITD Cementation India0.17%107000.61
BHARAT BIJLEE0.17%13000.61
Heritage Foods0.17%114000.61
Bhansali Engineering Polymers0.17%443000.60
Shilpa Medicare0.17%71000.60
India Glycols0.17%50000.60
Edelweiss Financial Services0.17%545000.60
Kesoram Industries0.17%282000.60
Lux Industries0.17%30000.59
Neuland Laboratories0.17%4000.59
Greenply Industries0.17%168000.59
Vesuvius India0.17%11000.58
Electrosteel Castings0.16%337000.56
Vmart Retail0.16%13000.56
KEI Industries0.04%3100.13
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India0.01%1940.04
Kaveri Seed Company0.00%1730.02
Gabriel India0.00%1100.01

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

