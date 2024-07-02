Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, Trent

Livemint
First Published11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 1.75(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 57.02(0.07%) points at 02 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -273.25(-0.52%) at 02 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Hilton Metal Forging, Visaman Global Sales, Repro India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Wipro, Ultratech Cement, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsSamvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

306.00
05:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-0.62%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

275.70
05:30 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.7 (0.99%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.05
05:30 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

175.60
05:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.5 (0.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
05:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

216.45
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
14.5 (7.18%)

TV18 Broadcast

44.47
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.93 (7.05%)

Archean Chemical Industries

722.40
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
42.35 (6.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue