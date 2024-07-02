Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 1.75(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 57.02(0.07%) points at 02 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -273.25(-0.52%) at 02 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Hilton Metal Forging, Visaman Global Sales, Repro India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Wipro, Ultratech Cement, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

