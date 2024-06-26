Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.9(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 194.52(0.25%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -120.2(-0.23%) at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Sarthak Metals, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan Company, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



