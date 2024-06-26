Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.9(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 194.52(0.25%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -120.2(-0.23%) at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Sarthak Metals, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
