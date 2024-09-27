Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 50.1(0.19%) points and Sensex was up by 51.27(0.06%) points at 27 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -91.55(-0.17%) at 27 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Trucap Finance, Innovana Thinklabs, Poddar Housing & Development, Hlv Limited, Fusion Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Indusind Bank, Titan Company were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSamvardhana Motherson International, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

167.00
11:01 AM | 27 SEP 2024
1.4 (0.85%)

Tata Power share price

487.05
11:01 AM | 27 SEP 2024
11.15 (2.34%)

Vedanta share price

509.15
11:01 AM | 27 SEP 2024
7.3 (1.45%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

174.40
11:01 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.9 (1.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Westlife Development share price

942.50
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
66 (7.53%)

Praj Industries share price

813.05
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
53.35 (7.02%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

650.90
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
38.4 (6.27%)

Shree Renuka Sugars share price

51.04
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.92 (6.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.