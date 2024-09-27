Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 50.1(0.19%) points and Sensex was up by 51.27(0.06%) points at 27 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -91.55(-0.17%) at 27 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Trucap Finance, Innovana Thinklabs, Poddar Housing & Development, Hlv Limited, Fusion Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Indusind Bank, Titan Company were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.