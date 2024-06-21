Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -19.05(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -213.77(-0.28%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -327.55(-0.63%) at 21 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!