Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -19.05(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -213.77(-0.28%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -327.55(-0.63%) at 21 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
