Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

First Published11:00 AM IST
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 47.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 142.91(0.18%) points at 04 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -175.1(-0.33%) at 04 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

