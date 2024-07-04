Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Wipro

LiveMint

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, Trent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 47.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 142.91(0.18%) points at 04 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -175.1(-0.33%) at 04 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST.Other stocks such as Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.