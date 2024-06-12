Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD
Shares of Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 170.35(0.73%) points and Sensex was up by 533.89(0.7%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 510.2(1.03%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
