Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 170.35(0.73%) points and Sensex was up by 533.89(0.7%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 510.2(1.03%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!