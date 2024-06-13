Sanofi India, Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sanofi India, Semac Consultants, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Osia Hyper Retail
Shares of Sanofi India, Semac Consultants, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.25(0.26%) points and Sensex was up by 194.41(0.25%) points at 13 Jun 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 58.0(0.12%) points at 13 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Ultratech Cement, Cipla, Ambuja Cements hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
