Santa skips D-Street during second-quietest December in a decade
Summary
- December is on track for its second-worst performance in a decade, with a -1.7% return. This marks the fifth time in ten years that the Sensex has seen negative returns in December.
Santa's sleigh seems to have taken a detour this year, leaving behind a subdued holiday market instead of presents. After falling 1.7% so far, December seems poised to clock the second-worst returns in a decade, next only to the near-4% fall in December 2022.