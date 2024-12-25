Santa skips D-Street during second-quietest December in a decade

While December may have been unusually quiet recently, history tells a different story. A Mint analysis reveals that over the long term, December has been surprisingly kind to investors. Over the last 45 years, the month has delivered positive returns in roughly three out of every four years. And not just positive–often stellar: December ranked among the top three performing months an impressive 12 times, and landed near the top (ranks 4–5) in another 12. However, it was the worst performer in both 1990 and 2014. After the nearly 6% drop in October, December is on track to be the second-worst month in 2024 too.