Saraswati Saree Depot, Sunlite Recycling Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Saraswati Saree Depot, Sunlite Recycling Industries, A&M Jumbo Bags, Prizor Viztech

Published22 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot, Sunlite Recycling Industries, A&M Jumbo Bags, Prizor Viztech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 54.25(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 198.77(0.25%) points at 22 Aug 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 264.5(0.52%) points at 22 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Abbott India, Mphasis, Trent, Colgate Palmolive India, HDFC Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
