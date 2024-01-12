SAT says Sebi has four weeks to comply with Karvy order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday said that markets regulator Sebi has four weeks from its 20 December order to release to Axis Bank client shares pledged by Karvy Stock Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Accordingly, it is clarified that four weeks from the date of the order were available, both to appellant Axis Bank and to Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), NSE (National Stock Exchange) and NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd) to implement the directions given by this tribunal in its order dated 20 December 2023," it said.

“Further, while delivering the judgment, in the interest of justice, the tribunal was conscious of not depriving the parties the right to challenge the order in the higher court, if so desired." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, Axis Bank had filed an application before the SAT, wherein it requested the tribunal to direct Sebi to immediately comply with the order from 20 December and remove all the lock-ins and other obstacles in the invocation of pledge of shares and their sale by the bank.

On 20 December, now-retired justice Tarun Agarwala allowed Axis Bank to invoke the shares pledged in its favour. He also directed Sebi, NSE, and NSDL to restore the pledge made in favour of lenders within four weeks.

“In an alternative, Sebi, NSE and NSDL to compensate the appellants with the value of the underlying securities pledged in their favour along with an interest of 10% per annum," said the December order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November 2022, Sebi had issued an interim order against Karvy Stock Broking, prohibiting it from taking new clients as a broker. The markets regulator had also directed the depositories and stock exchanges to initiate disciplinary regulatory proceedings against it.

Sebi had said that Karvy misused client securities, pledged them for loans against shares from banks and non-bank lenders. It also found that Karvy had not disclosed one of its demat accounts and misused client securities in violation of various SEBI circulars and guidelines.

Essentially, Karvy had taken loans of ₹600 crore by pledging securities worth over ₹2,300 crore belonging to 95,000 clients. According to Sebi rules, brokers are required to segregate client accounts and broker accounts. Sebi had also prevented lenders from accessing the pledged shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In fact, lenders including HDFC Bank, Axis bank ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance had petitioned against Sebi’s direction to transfer securities held with Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) back to the clients.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!