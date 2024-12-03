India contributes to over 46% of the world's digital transactions. In FY 2023-24, 1.6 crore new cards were issued. And this number is projected to rise, as you can see in the above image.
However, 97% of Indians don't hold a credit card. And these people are missing out because owning a credit card can help save thousands of 7% of monthly expenses. Look at it this way: if you use your credit card right, you can save more than ₹50,000 a year! This is reason enough to get a credit card.
But not before careful thought and consideration. There are a total of 31 card issuers in India, offering a range of options. SBI alone has 72 different credit cards in its portfolio. Hence, choosing the card that fits you best can be quite difficult. But worry not! At Finology Select, you'll find 90+ top credit cards. These cards are reviewed and analysed in detail by experts, including their features, benefits, comparisons, and everything else you need to make the right choice.
Before you get one, you need to know what a credit card actually is. It's a financial tool that allows you to borrow money to make purchases. This plastic or metal card lets you buy things now and pay for them later, usually within a month. And that's not all it does! You can even earn 5% cash back on purchases, saving you money over time. With the convenience of cashless transactions, having a credit card can make your life easier and more rewarding!
Owning a credit card can offer many advantages, making it a valuable financial tool. Here are 7 reasons why you should get one, too!
Cash can buy these benefits, but credit cards offer them as rewards for spending. So, you see how having a credit card can be a smart choice.
Finding the right credit card is not as difficult as it may seem. Here are 4 steps you can take to find one that suits you best:
A score above 700 is generally considered good. Your credit card application is likely to be approved if your CIBIL score is 750 or over.
Credit cards offer a variety of benefits, including:
And once you realise what kind of privilege you'd like to enjoy, Select's Genie will find the best cards for you within seconds. Then you can choose from:
With just a few clicks, Genie not only simplifies your search but also helps you make smart decisions that align perfectly with your lifestyle and spending habits!
Not all cards are the same, and almost none of them are free. So before you choose a credit card, find out:
After following steps 1-3, apply for cards offering maximum rewards. For example, the HDFC Diners Club Black provides 5 reward points per ₹150 spent, while the ICICI Amazon Pay card offers a 5% return on Amazon purchases.
But which one offers more value? Well, you can compare them and 90+ other cards on Finology Select and choose the one that is best suited to you.
If you use a credit card strategically, you can save thousands per year. Don't believe it? Here's an example:
Aditya is a Senior Software Developer working in Bangalore. He holds 2 credit cards: HDFC Millennia and SBI Cashback. He earns ₹20 lakh per annum, and here's what his monthly expenditure looks like:
This means that Aditya earned an effective cashback of over ₹50,000 in a year!
By using your credit card carefully, you can save thousands every month. However, it is important to remember that these benefits come at a cost. That's why, before you make a choice, you should do some research. With Finology Select, you can find all the information you need to make a smart choice!
Credit cards have become effective financial management instruments. The growing credit card transaction values (from ₹9.7 lakh crore in FY21-22 to ₹18.3 lakh crore in FY23-24) prove their increasing importance. Beyond their convenience, credit cards offer attractive rewards and opportunities to save money.
However, it can be difficult to pick the best credit card for you. There are multiple factors to consider before you make a decision, mainly if the cost of the card outweighs the benefits. In this case, having a platform to find unbiased credit card information can help make your choice easier.
Picking a credit card, whether it is your first or one that fits you best, can be overwhelming. However, it doesn't have to be stressful. With the right guide, like Finology Select, it is easy peasy.
