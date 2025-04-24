SBI declares board meeting date to announce Q4 results 2025, may consider dividend. Details here

India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India, has announced the board meeting date to declare financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

“In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (a), Regulation 50 (1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we advise that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 3rd May 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025,” SBI said in an exchange filing on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The bank may also consider the declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. “The Central Board of the Bank may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2024-25,” SBI informed.

SBI Q4 Results Preview State Bank of India (SBI) is estimated to report a 10% year-on-year decrease in net profit for Q4FY25. Net interest income is expected to rise 2.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile, margins may contract marginally sequentially. Advances and deposit growth are expected to remain ahead of industry trends, as Mint reported on April 15, 2025. Credit costs may normalise, with a little improvement in asset quality.

SBI's board meeting announcement for the declaration of financial results comes after major banks such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank , ICICI Bank have announced their earnings.