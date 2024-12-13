SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Raviprakash Sharma,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹216.72 crore. Under the guidance of Raviprakash Sharma,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified basket of companies in Nifty 50 Index while aiming for minimizing the portfolio volatility. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund returned -1.22%, showing a negative delta of -0.02%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -0.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.98% 4.08% -3.10% 1 Year 15.46% 16.38% -0.92% 3 Years 15.13% 40.22% -25.09% 5 Years 19.07% 101.49% -82.42%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Food Processing 20.17% Biotechnology & Drugs 15.52% Software & Programming 8.86% Personal & Household Prods. 7.54% Regional Banks 6.4% Healthcare Facilities 5.54% Insurance (Life) 3.01% Chemical Manufacturing 2.98% Recreational Products 2.85% Tobacco 2.46% Construction - Raw Materials 2.1% Iron & Steel 2.05% Electric Utilities 2.03% Coal 2.01% Oil & Gas Operations 1.96% Consumer Financial Services 1.94% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.84% Communications Services 1.58% Computer Services 1.13% Construction Services 1.08% Aerospace & Defense 1.07% Misc. Transportation 1.04% Metal Mining 1.02% Retail (Apparel) 1.01% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.95% Jewelry & Silverware 0.95% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.94%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.68, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.70 and 0.80, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.53% for one year, 13.18% for three years, and 16.69% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}