Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund performance review analysis for December

SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund performance review analysis for December

SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Raviprakash Sharma,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 216.72 crore. Under the guidance of Raviprakash Sharma,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified basket of companies in Nifty 50 Index while aiming for minimizing the portfolio volatility. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund returned -1.22%, showing a negative delta of -0.02%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -0.08%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.98% 4.08% -3.10%
1 Year 15.46% 16.38% -0.92%
3 Years 15.13% 40.22% -25.09%
5 Years 19.07% 101.49% -82.42%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Britannia Industries8.08%
Hindustan Unilever7.54%
Nestle India7.29%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries7.06%
Tata Consultancy Services5.65%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Food Processing20.17%
Biotechnology & Drugs15.52%
Software & Programming8.86%
Personal & Household Prods.7.54%
Regional Banks6.4%
Healthcare Facilities5.54%
Insurance (Life)3.01%
Chemical Manufacturing2.98%
Recreational Products2.85%
Tobacco2.46%
Construction - Raw Materials2.1%
Iron & Steel2.05%
Electric Utilities2.03%
Coal2.01%
Oil & Gas Operations1.96%
Consumer Financial Services1.94%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.84%
Communications Services1.58%
Computer Services1.13%
Construction Services1.08%
Aerospace & Defense1.07%
Misc. Transportation1.04%
Metal Mining1.02%
Retail (Apparel)1.01%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.95%
Jewelry & Silverware0.95%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.94%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.68, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.70 and 0.80, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.53% for one year, 13.18% for three years, and 16.69% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Britannia Industries31427.030944.017.73
Hindustan Unilever66419.065397.016.54
Nestle India71755.070651.015.99
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries85090.083783.015.50
Tata Consultancy Services31707.031220.012.39
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise17579.017308.012.16
Dr Reddys Laboratories85040.083740.010.68
Tata Consumer106424.0104787.010.51
Cipla51541.050747.07.88
Asian Paints22605.022258.06.54
ITC112021.0110299.05.40
Bharti Airtel21826.021490.03.47
Kotak Mahindra Bank16392.016140.02.80
State Bank Of India30681.030210.02.48
Wipro45454.044755.02.47
Tech Mahindra15304.015068.02.43
HDFC Bank14055.013837.02.41
ICICI Bank18848.018558.02.40
HDFC Life Insurance Company33729.033209.02.40
Larsen & Toubro6649.06545.02.38
HCL Technologies13617.013408.02.37
Bharat Electronics83916.082628.02.36
Grasim Industries8848.08712.02.35
Eicher Motors4863.04789.02.35
JSW Steel24586.024209.02.34
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone16906.016646.02.30
Adani Enterprises7871.07748.02.29
NTPC56367.055500.02.27
Ultratech Cement2061.02029.02.25
Infosys12916.012717.02.24
Hindalco Industries32959.032453.02.23
Axis Bank19344.019046.02.21
Trent3149.03098.02.21
Power Grid Corporation Of India69520.068450.02.20
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation82866.081590.02.18
Tata Steel147864.0145590.02.17
Bajaj Finance3180.03129.02.16
Coal India47717.046983.02.13
Reliance Industries16136.015888.02.12
Bajaj Finserv12249.012060.02.12
Shriram Finance6802.06697.02.11
SBI Life Insurance Company13079.012879.02.09
Mahindra & Mahindra7738.07618.02.08
Titan Company6450.06352.02.08
Bharat Petroleum Corporation67048.066017.02.06
Tata Motors24804.024421.02.04
Hero Motocorp4137.04072.02.04
Maruti Suzuki India1827.01798.02.00
Bajaj Auto1942.01913.01.89
Indusind Bank16838.016578.01.75

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.