SBI Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. SBI Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹22206.10 crore. Under the guidance of R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital along with the liquidity of an open-ended scheme through an active management of investments in a diversified basket of equity stocks spanning the entire market capitalization spectrum and in debt and money market instruments. This detailed review of SBI Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, SBI Flexicap Fund returned -1.07%, showing a positive delta of 2.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.44% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.02% -4.35% 3.33% 1 Year 14.73% 12.61% 2.12% 3 Years 41.39% 41.84% -0.45% 5 Years 119.68% 120.27% -0.59%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.81% Oil & Gas Operations 6.07% Construction - Raw Materials 4.89% Construction Services 4.71% Software & Programming 4.25% Consumer Financial Services 2.94% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.9% Communications Services 2.75% Misc. Capital Goods 2.52% Healthcare Facilities 2.37% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.23% Personal & Household Prods. 2.13% Apparel/Accessories 2.04% Metal Mining 1.96% Electric Utilities 1.8% Investment Services 1.64% Recreational Products 1.57% Auto & Truck Parts 1.54% Chemical Manufacturing 1.44% Iron & Steel 1.3% Computer Services 1.26% Biotechnology & Drugs 1.25% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.24% Tobacco 1.2% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.13% Motion Pictures 1.07% Retail (Apparel) 1.01% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.98% Business Services 0.95% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.95% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.94% Insurance (Life) 0.93% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.92% Appliance & Tool 0.81% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.79% Misc. Financial Services 0.59% Footwear 0.59% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.54% Hotels & Motels 0.51% Food Processing 0.38% Furniture & Fixtures 0.36% Scientific & Technical Instr. 0.24% Natural Gas Utilities 0.19% Paper & Paper Products 0.19% Trucking 0.17%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.68 and 0.69, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.54% for one year, 11.71% for three years, and 18.13% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) State Bank Of India 5600000.0 3800000.0 318.81

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Tips Music 2991120.0 2760869.0 237.18 Shakti Pumps India 1380000.0 800568.0 62.47