Business News/ Markets / SBI Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

SBI Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

SBI Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of SBI Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

SBI Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. SBI Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 22206.10 crore. Under the guidance of R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital along with the liquidity of an open-ended scheme through an active management of investments in a diversified basket of equity stocks spanning the entire market capitalization spectrum and in debt and money market instruments. This detailed review of SBI Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, SBI Flexicap Fund returned -1.07%, showing a positive delta of 2.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.44% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.02% -4.35% 3.33%
1 Year 14.73% 12.61% 2.12%
3 Years 41.39% 41.84% -0.45%
5 Years 119.68% 120.27% -0.59%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Reliance Industries4.55%
ICICI Bank4.19%
HDFC Bank4.10%
Kotak Mahindra Bank4.05%
Infosys3.12%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.81%
Oil & Gas Operations6.07%
Construction - Raw Materials4.89%
Construction Services4.71%
Software & Programming4.25%
Consumer Financial Services2.94%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.9%
Communications Services2.75%
Misc. Capital Goods2.52%
Healthcare Facilities2.37%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.23%
Personal & Household Prods.2.13%
Apparel/Accessories2.04%
Metal Mining1.96%
Electric Utilities1.8%
Investment Services1.64%
Recreational Products1.57%
Auto & Truck Parts1.54%
Chemical Manufacturing1.44%
Iron & Steel1.3%
Computer Services1.26%
Biotechnology & Drugs1.25%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.24%
Tobacco1.2%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.13%
Motion Pictures1.07%
Retail (Apparel)1.01%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.98%
Business Services0.95%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.95%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.94%
Insurance (Life)0.93%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.92%
Appliance & Tool0.81%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.79%
Misc. Financial Services0.59%
Footwear0.59%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.54%
Hotels & Motels0.51%
Food Processing0.38%
Furniture & Fixtures0.36%
Scientific & Technical Instr.0.24%
Natural Gas Utilities0.19%
Paper & Paper Products0.19%
Trucking0.17%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.68 and 0.69, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.54% for one year, 11.71% for three years, and 18.13% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
State Bank Of India5600000.03800000.0318.81

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tips Music2991120.02760869.0237.18
Shakti Pumps India1380000.0800568.062.47

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

