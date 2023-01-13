“With system deposit growth in high single digits y-y, materially trailing credit growth, we expect most deposit growth within our coverage universe to have come from term deposits rather than CASA. The high-CASA banks took material term deposit rate hikes in the previous quarter — although trailing less prominent names materially — and should see greater mobilisation of term deposits in 3QFY23. We expect a small q-q rise in margins for most banks as loan repricing and asset mix shift more than offset the cost of fund increases," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}