SBI hikes lending rate by 5 bps across tenures effective July 15

The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector lender in the country, has increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) starting from July 15. As per the details available on SBI's website, the MCLR based rates will now vary between 8 percent and 8.75 percent. MCLR represents the minimum rate at which the bank can offer loans to consumers. This hike comes after SBI raised the benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 70 basis points on March 15.

