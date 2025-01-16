SBI Large & Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Large & Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. SBI Large & Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹29267.74 crore. Under the guidance of Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide the investor with the opportunity of long-term capital appreciation by investing in diversified portfolio comprising predominantly large cap and mid cap companies. This detailed review of SBI Large & Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, SBI Large & Midcap Fund returned -3.58%, showing a negative delta of -2.57% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.99% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.04% -5.38% 1.34% 1 Year 12.75% 5.70% 7.05% 3 Years 50.68% 27.21% 23.47% 5 Years 153.16% 88.49% 64.67%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.04% Biotechnology & Drugs 9.56% Software & Programming 9.06% Construction - Raw Materials 4.64% Construction Services 3.54% Personal & Household Prods. 3.28% Oil & Gas Operations 3.16% Chemical Manufacturing 3.15% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.98% Metal Mining 2.96% Auto & Truck Parts 2.79% Investment Services 2.74% Consumer Financial Services 2.68% Electric Utilities 2.65% Iron & Steel 2.36% Misc. Capital Goods 2.03% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.77% Apparel/Accessories 1.29% Tobacco 1.22% Communications Services 1.08% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.08% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.06% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.99% Tires 0.97% Insurance (Life) 0.95% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.92% Business Services 0.88% Healthcare Facilities 0.67% Appliance & Tool 0.67% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.64% Recreational Products 0.58% Food Processing 0.52% Furniture & Fixtures 0.49% Computer Services 0.41% Natural Gas Utilities 0.38% Hotels & Motels 0.34% Footwear 0.33%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.09, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.90 and 0.85, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.32% for one year, 12.71% for three years, and 19.66% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Larsen & Toubro 1.16% 943781 340.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: