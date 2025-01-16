SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhavin Vithlani,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. SBI Magnum Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹21818.37 crore. Under the guidance of Bhavin Vithlani,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital along with the liquidity of an open-ended scheme by investing predominantly in a well diversified basket of equity stocks of Midcap companies. This detailed review of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, SBI Magnum Midcap Fund returned -3.01%, showing a negative delta of -0.68% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.87% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.73% -5.89% 3.16% 1 Year 14.64% 14.73% -0.09% 3 Years 56.14% 67.25% -11.11% 5 Years 221.48% 204.75% 16.73%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 7.91% Consumer Financial Services 7.37% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.03% Misc. Capital Goods 5.77% Business Services 4.88% Misc. Fabricated Products 4.79% Regional Banks 4.18% Chemical Manufacturing 4.15% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.05% Construction - Raw Materials 3.8% Electric Utilities 3.2% Software & Programming 3.17% Appliance & Tool 3.09% Healthcare Facilities 2.84% Hotels & Motels 2.82% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.73% Auto & Truck Parts 2.2% Apparel/Accessories 2.09% Investment Services 1.96% Recreational Products 1.48% Furniture & Fixtures 1.48% Oil & Gas Operations 1.41% Personal & Household Prods. 1.35% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 1.13% Footwear 0.71% Major Drugs 0.5% Food Processing 0.41%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.16, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.00 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.54% for one year, 12.82% for three years, and 20.76% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Tata Elxsi 1.40% 450000 305.85

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Coromandel International 3413020.0 1950000.0 366.60 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 85541.0 61740.0 5.50