Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SBI Magnum Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhavin Vithlani,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. SBI Magnum Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 21818.37 crore. Under the guidance of Bhavin Vithlani,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital along with the liquidity of an open-ended scheme by investing predominantly in a well diversified basket of equity stocks of Midcap companies. This detailed review of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, SBI Magnum Midcap Fund returned -3.01%, showing a negative delta of -0.68% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.87% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.73% -5.89% 3.16%
1 Year 14.64% 14.73% -0.09%
3 Years 56.14% 67.25% -11.11%
5 Years 221.48% 204.75% 16.73%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
CRISIL4.88%
Torrent Power3.20%
Max Healthcare Institute2.84%
Sundaram Finance2.83%
Indian Hotels Company2.82%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Construction Services7.91%
Consumer Financial Services7.37%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.03%
Misc. Capital Goods5.77%
Business Services4.88%
Misc. Fabricated Products4.79%
Regional Banks4.18%
Chemical Manufacturing4.15%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures4.05%
Construction - Raw Materials3.8%
Electric Utilities3.2%
Software & Programming3.17%
Appliance & Tool3.09%
Healthcare Facilities2.84%
Hotels & Motels2.82%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.73%
Auto & Truck Parts2.2%
Apparel/Accessories2.09%
Investment Services1.96%
Recreational Products1.48%
Furniture & Fixtures1.48%
Oil & Gas Operations1.41%
Personal & Household Prods.1.35%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.13%
Footwear0.71%
Major Drugs0.5%
Food Processing0.41%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.16, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.00 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.54% for one year, 12.82% for three years, and 20.76% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Tata Elxsi1.40%450000305.85

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Honeywell Automation India119206.0102103.0428.39
Aia Engineering1251161.01223861.0416.44
Shree Cement217756.0157475.0404.62
Grindwell Norton2035119.02000000.0383.98
Mankind Pharma1531746.01265873.0364.63
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1084511.01000000.0225.19
Bharat Forge2171163.01496922.0194.53

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Coromandel International3413020.01950000.0366.60
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem85541.061740.05.50

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.