SBI Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

SBI Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Srinivasan,Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. SBI Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹18941.17 crore. Under the guidance of R. Srinivasan,Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide investors with opportunities for long term growth in capital from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization.However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of SBI Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, SBI Multicap Fund returned -1.54%, showing a positive delta of 1.67% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.75% against the NIFTY 500's -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 4.21% -4.35% 8.56% 1 Year 25.49% 12.61% 12.88% 3 Years 0.00% 41.84% -41.84% 5 Years 0.00% 120.27% -120.27%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 12.83% Chemical Manufacturing 5.15% Consumer Financial Services 5.14% Construction Services 4.43% Textiles - Non Apparel 4.08% Software & Programming 3.96% Misc. Capital Goods 3.42% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.29% Healthcare Facilities 3.27% Recreational Products 3.27% Communications Services 3.26% Metal Mining 3.12% Electric Utilities 3.08% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.8% Airline 2.79% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.7% Food Processing 2.68% Apparel/Accessories 2.64% Retail (Department & Discount) 2.09% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.0% Auto & Truck Parts 1.77% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.75% Oil & Gas Operations 1.32% Footwear 0.57% Hotels & Motels 0.49%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.01% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) VIP Industries 3099568.0 3031256.0 156.07