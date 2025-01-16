Hello User
Business News/ Markets / SBI Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

SBI Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of SBI Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Srinivasan,Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. SBI Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 19158.09 crore. Under the guidance of R. Srinivasan,Saurabh Pant,Pradeep Kesavan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide investors with opportunities for long term growth in capital from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. This detailed review of SBI Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, SBI Multicap Fund returned -3.08%, showing a negative delta of -1.57% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.72% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.03% -6.43% 6.46%
1 Year 20.12% 9.51% 10.61%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank4.68%
Kotak Mahindra Bank4.36%
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd4.12%
K P R Mill4.10%
Blue Star3.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks12.41%
Consumer Financial Services5.29%
Chemical Manufacturing5.15%
Construction Services4.59%
Textiles - Non Apparel4.1%
Misc. Capital Goods3.91%
Software & Programming3.83%
Electric Utilities3.36%
Healthcare Facilities3.28%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.22%
Communications Services3.15%
Recreational Products3.15%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.89%
Airline2.87%
Metal Mining2.83%
Apparel/Accessories2.67%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.34%
Food Processing2.23%
Retail (Department & Discount)2.05%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.89%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.75%
Auto & Truck Parts1.55%
Oil & Gas Operations1.36%
Hotels & Motels0.54%
Footwear0.52%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.61, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.08% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Vishal Mega Mart1.09%19660296209.25
Electronics Mart India0.33%380000062.45

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Torrent Power4795877.04330142.0643.44

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities2798988.02609953.0427.67
Samhi Hotels8101551.07533272.0151.27
Bank Of India9632446.08713252.088.79

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

