Expect moderate returns this year as macro headwinds mount: SBI Pension Fund CIO

A continuation of the conflict in West Asia could lead to further downgrades in corporate earnings, Sandeep Pandey, chief investment officer at SBI Pension Fund, told Mint in an interview. As companies face mounting margin pressures, they are likely to pass higher costs onto consumers, creating an inflationary environment, Pandey said. He added that currency volatility is another major risk, noting that if global interest rates rise faster than India's, it could put additional pressure on the rupee.
Given these compounding macro headwinds and stretched corporate margins, Pandey warns investors that overall return expectations from the stock market should remain moderate for the current financial year.
Here are some edited excerpts from the interview:
We are back to where we were now that the ceasefire has ended. What changes for the market, and what macro risks do you see building up?
The back-and-forth on the ceasefire will increase volatility in the near term. If this continues in the second half of the year, it could affect both growth and inflation. For India, which is heavily dependent on imported crude, it means high input costs at the producer level. This could lead to meaningful downgrades in earnings, significantly impacting corporate margins. To protect against this, companies will pass on the increased costs to customers, and the resulting higher inflation may dent consumer sentiment and impact overall demand.