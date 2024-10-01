Sbi share are up by 1.11%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:19 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹796.35, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84186.36, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹796.9 and a low of ₹788.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 799.53 10 793.10 20 796.66 50 820.62 100 826.85 300 763.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹799.03, ₹808.87, & ₹815.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹782.93, ₹776.67, & ₹766.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -31.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.36 & P/B is at 1.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.78% with a target price of ₹930.00.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.