Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹803.25, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82832.52, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹803.4 and a low of ₹785.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 796.42 10 793.96 20 794.06 50 816.83 100 826.18 300 766.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹803.23, ₹813.47, & ₹822.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹783.53, ₹774.07, & ₹763.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 15.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.44 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.78% with a target price of ₹930.00.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.