Sbi Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Sbi share price are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Sbi Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 850 and closed at 858.4. The stock reached a high of 861 and a low of 846.2 during the day. Overall, this reflects a positive movement in the stock price, with a closing increase of 8.4 from the opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 858.4, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80203.27, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of 861 and a low of 846.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5817.73
10805.45
20802.34
50800.93
100822.36
300784.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 858.88, 867.72, & 884.03, whereas it has key support levels at 833.73, 817.42, & 808.58.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 38.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.17 & P/B is at 1.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.22% with a target price of 929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.

Sbi share price up 1.08% today to trade at 858.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.91% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
