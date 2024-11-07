Sbi Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Sbi Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 860.05 and closed at ₹ 852.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 860.1 and a low of ₹ 846.7 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:12 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹852.95, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79609.27, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹860.1 and a low of ₹846.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 825.29 10 807.02 20 805.35 50 801.21 100 822.36 300 785.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹861.8, ₹869.2, & ₹877.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹846.6, ₹838.8, & ₹831.4.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -6.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.24 & P/B is at 1.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.92% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.