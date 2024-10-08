Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Sbi Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|795.64
|10
|795.51
|20
|791.55
|50
|813.30
|100
|825.47
|300
|768.36
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹793.83, ₹818.22, & ₹832.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹755.23, ₹741.02, & ₹716.63.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.34% with a target price of ₹929.00.
The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.
Sbi share price has gained 1.12% today to trade at ₹778.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as