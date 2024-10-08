Hello User
Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Sbi Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 771.1 and closed at 778.45. The stock reached a high of 784.5 and a low of 771.1, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 778.45, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81405.47, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 784.5 and a low of 771.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5795.64
10795.51
20791.55
50813.30
100825.47
300768.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 793.83, 818.22, & 832.43, whereas it has key support levels at 755.23, 741.02, & 716.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.13 & P/B is at 1.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.34% with a target price of 929.00.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

Sbi share price has gained 1.12% today to trade at 778.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.44% each respectively.

