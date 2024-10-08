Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Sbi Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 771.1 and closed at ₹ 778.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 784.5 and a low of ₹ 771.1, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹778.45, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81405.47, up by 0.44%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 795.64 10 795.51 20 791.55 50 813.30 100 825.47 300 768.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹793.83, ₹818.22, & ₹832.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹755.23, ₹741.02, & ₹716.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.13 & P/B is at 1.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.34% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.