Sbi share are up by 1.75%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Sbi Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹ 787.95 and closed at ₹ 795.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 805, while the lowest was ₹ 782.55. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹795.75, 1.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81884.36, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹805 and a low of ₹782.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 789.07 10 794.30 20 789.11 50 811.41 100 825.09 300 769.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹786.92, ₹791.73, & ₹799.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹774.77, ₹767.43, & ₹762.62.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 69.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.28 & P/B is at 1.59.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.75% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.