Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.14%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹795.8, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81367.2, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹802.5 and a low of ₹793 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 787.96 10 792.19 20 789.71 50 808.98 100 824.76 300 770.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹802.63, ₹808.27, & ₹812.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹793.18, ₹789.37, & ₹783.73.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.48 & P/B is at 1.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.74% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.