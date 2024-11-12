Sbi Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.71%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Sbi Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹841.75, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79503.06, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹853 and a low of ₹840.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 847.26 10 832.50 20 816.87 50 804.03 100 822.92 300 788.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹854.0, ₹860.0, & ₹866.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹842.0, ₹836.0, & ₹830.0.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -48.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.57 & P/B is at 1.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.74% with a target price of ₹949.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.